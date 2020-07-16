Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $266.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

