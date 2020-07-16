Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $408.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.11 and its 200 day moving average is $370.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

