Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

