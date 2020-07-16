Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

