Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,947 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

