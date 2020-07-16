Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after acquiring an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,296,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,311,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,200. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

