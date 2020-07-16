Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 68.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

