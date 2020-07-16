Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ferrexpo (FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON: FXPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2020 – Ferrexpo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Ferrexpo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.78). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Ferrexpo was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 140 ($1.72).

7/6/2020 – Ferrexpo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/12/2020 – Ferrexpo was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 135 ($1.66).

FXPO opened at GBX 181.90 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.89. Ferrexpo Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 273.70 ($3.37).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

