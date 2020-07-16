Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.57.

Real Matters stock opened at C$28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 70.65. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$7.68 and a 52-week high of C$30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

