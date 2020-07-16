RDA Financial Network Makes New $313,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

HD stock opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

