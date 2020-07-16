RDA Financial Network Invests $223,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $191,903,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.