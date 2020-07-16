RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 1,182 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

MCD opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $190.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

