Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

