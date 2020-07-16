Raymond James Weighs in on Norbord Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Norbord from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Norbord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norbord in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Norbord in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Norbord by 387.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Norbord in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.54%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

