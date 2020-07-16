Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,221,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

