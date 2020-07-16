Raymond James Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $106.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

