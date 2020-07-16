Randall Marshall Sells 2,659 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $72,883.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,853,805.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85.

TARA opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

