Randall Marshall Sells 2,145 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

TARA stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.40). As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TARA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,368,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

