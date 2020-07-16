Rand C. Berney Acquires 719 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Director Rand C. Berney purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $11,036.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

