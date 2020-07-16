QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.84. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

