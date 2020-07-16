Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $122.71 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,158,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,260,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,171,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 409,692 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

