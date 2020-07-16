Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 91,451 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91,451 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,695.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,215.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

