Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for approximately 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after purchasing an additional 193,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

