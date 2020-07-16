Qiagen’s (QGEN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -289.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

