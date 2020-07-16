Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.