Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,251,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.