Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Issued By Desjardins

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

