Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issued By KeyCorp

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MXIM. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.