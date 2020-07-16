Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Raised by Wedbush

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.03.

W opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $165,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,595. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

