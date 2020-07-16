Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Raised by Analyst

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First American Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

