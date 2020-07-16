Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Increased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

FAST opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 49,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.