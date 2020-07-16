Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of C opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 864.4% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

