Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

