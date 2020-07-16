Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Increased by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

