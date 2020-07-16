Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

