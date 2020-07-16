Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
