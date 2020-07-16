Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

