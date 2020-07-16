Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.28.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

