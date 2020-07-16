Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$326.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$309.80 million.

CWX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 236.29%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

