Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.