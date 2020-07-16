Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of EA opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock worth $23,538,354. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

