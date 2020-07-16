Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of PEB opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

