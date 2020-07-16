Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Cut by SunTrust Banks

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

