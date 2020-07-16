Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($4.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

Boeing stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

