Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Basf in a report issued on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Basf had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $18.48 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.666 dividend. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

