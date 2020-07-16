Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Increased by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

AXTA stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

