Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNKN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of DNKN opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

