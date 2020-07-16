Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 249.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

