Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 326,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

