Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.