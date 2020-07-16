Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tesla Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $939.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,546.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.32. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

